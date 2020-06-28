Chris Wallace Calls Dishonest Trump Edit Of Biden's Remarks A 'Cheap Shot'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020

Chris Wallace may be one of the few anchors over at Fox who will actually take Trump or members of his administration to task for their constant gaslighting and incompetence, but he's still not willing to lay a glove on his colleagues for aiding and abetting Dear Leader and his criminal administration, and most of the criticism we ever get from Wallace is tepid at best. Wallace spoke to guest host Trace Gallagher on this Friday's Bill Hemmer Reports, and was asked about a supposed "gaffe" by Joe Biden, where he said the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States was 120 million, and then immediately corrected himself and said it was 120 thousand. The RNC and the Trump campaign both tweeted out edited versions which, of course, left out the correction: WHAT IS GOING ON WITH JOE BIDEN?Joe Biden just said, "Now we have OVER 120 MILLION dead from COVID." pic.twitter.com/QBQTDyzzZt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 25, 2020

