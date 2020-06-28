The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Fans Cheer Peter Navarro For Allegedly Wearing 'QAnon' Flag Pin On Fox News

Conspiracy-minded Fox News viewers cheered White House trade adviser Peter Navarro after they assumed he wore a flag pin celebrating the QAnon conspiracy theory. During an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Navarro could be seen sporting a U.S.A. flag ping with a curious alteration. While it wasn't clear from the broadcast, several viewers of the program declared that Navarro was promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory alleging a "deep state" plot against President Donald Trump. One commenter said that he recognized the QAnon pin because he also owned one. Read the tweets below. Peter Navarro was on Sunday morning Futures with @MariaBartiromo he was wearing a #American flag pin on his left lapel. There is a Q in the stripes. Navarro NEVER wears a flag pin. #QANON going mainstream #WWG1WGA #TRUMP2020

