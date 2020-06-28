Trump Praises Supporters By Retweeting Video Of Them Screaming &#8216;White Power&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 13:14 Hits: 8

President Trump kicked off Sunday morning by going on a Twitter spree that included retweeting a video of a supporter in Florida agreeing that he’s a racist and chanting “white power.”

Trump continued his ongoing attacks against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his retweet of the video, which shows his supporters at a retirement community in Florida appearing to hold a pro-Trump golf cart parade while critics of the President shout back at them.

Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!! https://t.co/4Gg1iGOhyG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2020

The President’s retweet comes amid other tweets on Sunday morning that not only bash Biden, but the New York Times as well. Trump also touted his executive order on Friday directing federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute people who damage federal monuments.

Trump’ retweet also comes just three days after the House passed its police reform bill in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The White House and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/i6BDkCa0iI0/trump-retweet-video-florida-supporters-white-power