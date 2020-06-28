They're Tearing John C. Calhoun Statues Down But His Racism Remains

Articles

Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020

Construction workers extracted a Calhoun statue in Charleston, South Carolina on June 24, 2020. Sean Rayford/Getty Images Christian K. Anderson, University of South Carolina When I toured the South Carolina Governor’s Mansion in 2019, I noticed the multi-volume papers of John C. Calhoun on display. It struck me as remarkable that Calhoun’s ideas would be featured so prominently given his vigorous defense of slavery and his role in laying the groundwork for the Civil War. But the reality is Calhoun’s legacy until now has been quite prominent in American society – and not just in the South.

