Big money, controversy hit primary race to unseat Oklahoma’s lone Democrat

Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla.,

(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A number of candidates are vying for the chance to challenge Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) in November. And the money — much like the field of candidates — is plentiful.

Of 9 candidates running in Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District Republican primary, five have raised more than half a million dollars. Republican state Sen. Stephanie Bice leads the group, having raised north of $1 million.

Horn, though, has raised more than three times that of her nearest competitor.

In 2016, President Donald Trump received 53 percent of the vote in the district, which includes Oklahoma City, the most populous city in the state. However, Horn won the district by less than 4,000 votes in 2018. With a Cook Partisan Voting Index of Republican +10, Horn’s seat is considered one of the most vulnerable in the country. The Cook Political Report currently rates the race as a “toss-up.”

Bice, who was elected to the Oklahoma Senate in 2014, has the support of some Washington lawmakers, receiving $35,000 from leadership PACs . One of those PACs, E-PAC , was formed by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to increase the number of Republican women elected to Congress.

Bice has also been on the receiving end of negative outside spending, with Club for Growth Action spending nearly $217,000 opposing her candidacy. With one week to go before the primary, the super PAC released an attack ad against Bice, accusing her of giving tax breaks to “Hollywood liberals” and attempting to connect her to Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted of rape in February. Bice described the ad as an insult to the women of Oklahoma, The Oklahoman reported.

But pro-Bice messages have also come under scrutiny. The Oklahoman reported that a number of fliers were distributed in Oklahoma City claiming Bice was endorsed by Oklahomans for Life. However, the organization did not make an endorsement in the primary. The fliers claiming Oklahomans for Life’s endorsement were funded by Americans for Jobs & Growth , a super PAC that has spent around $50,000 supporting Bice.

One of Bice’s opponents, local businesswoman Terry Neese, is running as a small business advocate, citing her creation of a personnel service business and her work on Trump’s small business advisory council. Her main contributors are from business industries, such as oil and gas, banks, and financial services, which together donated more than $50,000 to the campaign. However, Neese’s biggest contributor to date is herself. She loaned her campaign $450,000 of the almost $1 million total she’s raised.

Two other candidates have managed to raise more than half a million for the campaign — Janet Barresi, a former state school superintendent, and David Hill, a local businessman — but both remain well behind Neese and Bice in fundraising. Neither candidate received outside support.

But as the primary approaches, the eventual Republican nominee starts at a large cash disadvantage. Currently, Horn has about $2.4 million cash on hand, having already spent more than $900,000. She raised $1 million from in-state donors , accounting for just under half of her fundraising haul from individual donors.

Each of the top Republican candidates get over 80 percent of their funding from in-state donors, but none of them can match Horn’s fundraising. Neese comes in a distant second with roughly $350,000 cash on hand, leading both Bice and Barresi by about $100,000.



