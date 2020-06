Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 21:01 Hits: 4

Yesterday I discussed how shifting age demographics could mean fewer deaths from the current COVID outbreaks than the ones mostly in the North in March and April. Here’s a much more granular discussion of this issue at the COVID Tracking website. Highly recommend if you’re interested in going deeper on this question.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/z97v_YhKGfs/more-on-shifting-covid-age-demographics