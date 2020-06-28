Masks Are For Sheep

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 28 June 2020 00:25 Hits: 14

Sometimes it's hard to tell the difference between parody and real MAGA, but comedian Brent Terhune has got it all figured out. Source: Newsweek Comedian Brent Terhune—who's 30 and hails from Indianapolis, Indiana—has been making funny videos in which he plays the part of an outraged man who spouts knowledge from the front seat of his pickup truck. His videos often reflect the sorts of faux-fury that people vent over cultural and political issues—like, say, Looney Tunes creating new episodes without guns or a Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick. “I went to the University of YouTube, and I graduated MAGA Yell Loudly.” ? https://t.co/vRNzMK7pZr — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2020 "I can barely breathe as it is, I'm like a human pug...I went to the University of YouTube and I graduated MAGA Yell Loudly..."Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the genius parody skills of @BrentTerhune: https://t.co/dCG0Qlprgx

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/masks-are-sheep