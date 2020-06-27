Tucker Carlson Warns Trump Will Lose Unless BLM Protesters “Rounded Up’ Like Terrorists

Articles

Saturday, 27 June 2020

Carlson knows that Trump’s re-election prospects are growing dimmer. He even said so at the beginning of his nearly 17-minute rant, which we have abridged to "only" eight minutes. Apparently, Carlson thinks the way to save Dear Leader is by ratcheting up fear against Black Lives Matter protesters and by spurring Trump to make a White Power Wet Dream come true: CARLSON: What looked like protests were in fact highly effective attacks on Donald Trump's voters, his power base. Few in Washington clearly appreciated this, at least on the right. If they had, they would have told the country what was really happening. No, this is not about George Floyd. It's not about police brutality. It's a power grab by violent extremists, but they didn't understand that. So weeks into the rioting, the social media accounts of the White House were still producing ham-handed posts about Juneteenth. No one was convinced by them, no one was reassured. Instead, many voters were becoming increasingly agitated by the lawlessness they saw all around them. Who is going to protect us from this, they wondered. As an example of the Black Peril, Carlson played a recording of a woman named Tara Durant calling 911 about a group of (black) protesters mobbing her car and jumping on it .

