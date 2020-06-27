Florida Covidiot: 'I Will Not Be Muzzled Like A Mad Dog!'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 14:18 Hits: 9

Another one of these jokers upset he's been asked to wear a mask in public. With nearly 9000 new cases reported yesterday alone, Florida has the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, precisely because of spectacularly bad leadership and 'mad dogs' like this guy. Source: CBS12, West Palm Beach The debate over a proposed mandate for face masks in certain areas of St. Lucie County turned heated. "I will not be muzzled like a mad dog," said one man during the public comment session. "I see any of you without mask on I will personally call the police on you, just so you get that fine," said another. The St. Lucie County Commission held a special meeting on Friday to discuss a Proposed "Order of the St. Lucie County Administrator requiring face coverings be worn in certain circumstances to slow the spread of COVID-19 particularly in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." WATCH: "I will not be muzzled like a mad dog;" face mask debate turns fierce in St. Lucie County. https://t.co/QgY6V16xvg pic.twitter.com/XeLsrSVRGQ — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 26, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/florida-covidiot-i-will-not-be-muzzled-mad