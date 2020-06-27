Rudy Giuliani's Newest Lie: Rolex Watches Stolen To Fund Antifa And BLM

Articles

In the the world of Trumplandia, Rudy Giuliani is the court jester. But he's a dangerous fool who's spreading lie after lie, conspiracy after conspiracy, to enrage Trump supporters (and they hope, any American voter) where they can, to gin up support for Trump. Even after helping to get Trump impeached by the House of Representatives over his antics in Ukraine, Giuliani has not quieted down the crazy. On his Common Sense YouTube channel, which is filled with whacked hyperbolic lunacy, he took an already-debunked story from the New York Post, and turned it into a New World Order conspiracy against what he believes is a big threat to Trump's re-election. This story was debunked by GQ, and the New York Post only quietly altered the story. Rudy claims that Black Lives Matter (and suddenly ANTIFA, which has no bearing on BLM) wants to change the form of government as we know it, and to steal your property as well. In other words if the police can't murder Black Americans at will, then life will cease to exist as Giuliani knows it.

