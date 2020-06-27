The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lou Dobbs Demands Trump And Barr Pardon Roger Stone

Lou Dobbs thinks Attorney General Bill Barr hasn’t put his thumb on the scale hard enough to help Trump crony and seven-times convicted criminal Roger Stone weasel out of jail. Just this week, whistleblower and former federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified to Congress about Barr exerting “political influence” to push for “a substantially lower sentence” for Stone than the guidelines and the prosecutors had called for. The hearing ended with a call for Barr’s resignation by a former deputy attorney general. But on Trump TV, Barr hasn’t done enough to help the poor, suffering Stone, convicted on all seven charges by a jury. Let me say I'm quite sympathetic to Stone's concerns about being exposed to COVID-19. But those concerns should be applied to all inmates, not just Trump cronies. Neither Stone nor Dobbs expressed concern about any other prisoners or even the guards. Dobbs opened the session by accusing the DOJ of bowing to “political currents” in failing to do enough to prevent Stone from going to jail. Ironically, Dobbs called Stone’s convictions by a jury, and a judge honoring those convictions with a prison sentence “Soviet-style justice.”

