The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trader Joe's Karen Gone Wild: 'I Have A Breathing Problem!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

The more we see of people like this the easier it is to understand how the United States achieved the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in the world. Too many selfish and ignorant people, aided and abetted by too many selfish and ignorant politicians, chief among them the idiot in the White House who decided it was his God-given right to politicize the wearing of masks. Source: Towle Road A woman on opening day of a new Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California exploded after being told to wear a mask or leave. The woman threw down her shopping basket, screamed “Democratic pigs!” several times and stormed out. The woman claimed she had a breathing problem but certainly had no problem expelling breath or outrage.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trader-joes-karen-gone-wild-i-have

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version