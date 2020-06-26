Appreciate The Congrats

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 19:06 Hits: 3

This speaks for itself:

Federal support for COVID-19 testing sites in Houston is being extended, and we are thankful to HHS for doing so.

But the fear-mongering and disinformation over the transition to local control – something Texas was fully prepared for – was unacceptable.

Here’s the truth: pic.twitter.com/dmX1FfN3yT

— Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) June 26, 2020