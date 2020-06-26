Politics Podcast: New Voter Registrations Have Nosedived During COVID-19

Articles

At the start of the year, new voter registrations were up compared with early 2016 numbers, but as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, new registrations plummeted. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nathaniel Rakich and Kaleigh Rogers discuss the data they analyzed showing the drop-off and explain what happened. They also take stock of the impact the pandemic has made on Americans’ ability to cast ballots during the primaries.

