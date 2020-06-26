Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 21:24 Hits: 6

TPM Gets Results!

The U.S. Is Losing Its Fight Against The Coronavirus

The U.S. hit a grim milestone more than three months into the pandemic: A new daily record for new coronavirus cases.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told reporters on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is likely 10 times higher than reported.

Texas reversed course on its reopening as cases surge in the state. Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to be closed and restaurant capacity to be significantly curtailed.

A day earlier, Abbott announced a pause on moving to further reopening phases.

The Messy Firing Of The U.S. Attorney In NYC

We learned more this week about Attorney General Bill Barr’s messy firing of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman. The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that ahead of Barr’s shocking late-night announcement of Berman’s ouster, Berman clashed with DOJ leadership over a critical letter the department wanted to send to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The White House made a surprising admission over Berman’s firing. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters that Berman was pushed out because his successor, current SEC Chair Jay Clayton, wanted to live in New York City. Before joining the Trump administration, Clayton was a longtime corporate lawyer in NYC.

Clayton, for his part, would not vow to recuse himself from cases involving the President if he is confirmed.

Is this feature useful? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/EdI4jQCppVw/icymi-your-tpm-weekend-news-roundup