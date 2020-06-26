Judge Orders That Roger Stone Surrender To Prison By July 14

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 22:30 Hits: 9

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson pushed back Roger Stone’s surrender date until July 14.

Stone had a requested a delay until August 30. Jackson’s order Friday was accompanied by an opinion giving her reasons for only partially granting the delay request that is still under seal, but the judge indicated she would like to make it public at a later date.

The order noted that with the July 14 surrender date, Stone has already been able to delay his prison sentence by 75 days. She additionally ordered that Stone stay under home confinement until his surrender date.

“This will address the defendant’s stated medical concerns during the current increase of reported cases in Florida, and Broward County in particular, and it will respect and protect the health of other inmates who share defendant’s anxiety over the potential introduction and spread of the virus at this now-unaffected facility,” Jackson said.

Her order requested that Stone and the government tell her by Monday if they believe there’s a reason her underlying opinion cannot be released publicly or if there are certain portions they’d request be redacted.

Here is her full order:

ORDER granting in part and denying in part [381] Motion for Extension of Time as to ROGER J. STONE JR. (1). For the reasons set forth in the sealed memorandum opinion entered on this date, it is hereby ORDERED that defendant’s Unopposed Motion to Extend Surrender Date is GRANTED IN PART. It is ORDERED that the defendant’s date to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons will be extended for another fourteen days, until July 14, 2020. This affords the defendant seventy-five days beyond his original report date. It is FURTHER ORDERED that during that time, defendant’s conditions of release will be modified to include the condition of home confinement in accordance with the Attorney General’s memorandum and the strong medical recommendation submitted to the Court by the defense. Pretrial Services may monitor his compliance through any appropriate electronic or nonelectronic means selected in its discretion in accordance with its current practices, which may include such methods as SmartLINK or Voice Recognition. This will address the defendant’s stated medical concerns during the current increase of reported cases in Florida, and Broward County in particular, and it will respect and protect the health of other inmates who share defendant’s anxiety over the potential introduction and spread of the virus at this now-unaffected facility. The Court is of the view that the sealed memorandum opinion could be unsealed in its entirety because while it refers to sealed pleadings, it does not identify any medical condition or conditions or contain any private medical information. The parties must inform the Court by June 29, 2020 whether they agree that the memorandum opinion may be unsealed, and if not, what portions should be redacted and why. SO ORDERED. Signed by Judge Amy Berman Jackson on 6/26/20. (DMK)

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/BszftSzNOaQ/roger-stone-surrender-date