Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020 04:55 Hits: 10

Polls show that U.S. President Donald Trump is losing support among older Americans, who helped the Republican win election four years ago. Mike O’Sullivan reports on recent polling that is viewed as good news for his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-leads-polls-seniors-4336831