Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 15:28 Hits: 1

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will not take up Douglas Benevento’s nomination for the No. 2 position at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced her opposition. Ernst said in a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/504698-ernst-sinks-trump-epa-nominee