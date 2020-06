Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:04 Hits: 8

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she agrees with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden that masks should be a federal mandate as the country grapples with a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases.

(Image credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/26/884039346/house-speaker-nancy-pelosi-talks-about-the-coronavirus-police-reform-and-health-?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics