Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 20:10 Hits: 8

In an internal memo this week, the National Marine Fisheries Service bars references to the coronavirus pandemic without preapproval. It suggests alternatives such as "in these extraordinary times."

(Image credit: Nat Herz/Alaska's Energy Desk)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/26/883990032/federal-agency-tells-employees-no-reference-to-anything-covid-related?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics