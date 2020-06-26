Co-Founder Of ReOpen Maryland Tests Postive For COVID-19

Articles

Published on Friday, 26 June 2020

From a ReOpen Maryland rally in Annapolis on May 16. No sympathy here for this ahole. And of course he's declined to participate in any contact tracing, because that's just how these covidiots roll. Source: Capital Gazette A co-founder of the ReOpen Maryland movement has said on social media that he tested positive for coronavirus this week but won’t work with public health officials trying to track the spread of the pandemic. Tim Walters, a two-time Republican candidate for the General Assembly from Linthicum, said in a series of Facebook videos starting Tuesday that he has come down with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. “I was diagnosed yesterday at the ER with COVID-19 and here I am months after not wearing a mask at rallies, churches and so on and so it’s funny how capricious this thing is,” he said. Walters helped organize ReOpen Maryland protests in Annapolis, on the Eastern Shore and elsewhere in Maryland to challenge state and local measures put in place by Gov. Larry Hogan to slow the spread of the virus. In a new video released Friday morning, he said the protests were about infringement on freedom to worship and he was critical of The Capital for not contacting him Thursday night when it first reported on his announcement. He declined a request for an additional interview.

Source: https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/co-founder-reopen-maryland-tests-postive