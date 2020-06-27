ACLU Slams Facial Recognition: It Can't Tell Black People Apart

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 27 June 2020

The ACLU on Wednesday urged policymakers to end law enforcement use of facial recognition technology and filed an administrative complaint with Detroit police on behalf of Robert Williams, a Black man who was wrongfully arrested in January after software owned by Michigan State Police misidentified him as a shoplifting suspect. "Lawmakers need to stop allowing law enforcement to test their latest tools on our communities, where real people suffer real-life consequences," declared ACLU senior legislative counsel Neema Singh Guliani. "It's past time for lawmakers to prevent the continued use of this technology. What happened to the Williams family should never happen again." Robert Williams was wrongfully arrested and locked up for nearly 30 hours. He did nothing wrong, but the cops wouldn't listen. They only cared about what a flawed computer algorithm had to say. https://t.co/33MVBCoBoW — ACLU (@ACLU) June 24, 2020

