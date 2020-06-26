The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Protester Abducted By Columbus ‘Paramilitary’ Police With Assault Weapons, Driven Off In Van

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Police in Columbus, Ohio were caught on video throwing a protester into an unmarked van and driving away. Multiple videos posted to social media on Wednesday show unmarked vans stopping near a group of protesters. Men in jeans and SWAT vests jump out of the vans holding assault-style rifles. “Stay back!” one officer orders protesters as they search for an apparent suspect. Another officer can be seem holding a can of pepper spray. Moments later, a presumed protester is forced into one of the vans before the vehicles drive away. Watch the videos below. Who the fuck are these people carting off protesters in unmarked vans? pic.twitter.com/E7HFT7cOdS — *~Daydream Believer and an Antifa Queen~* (@dearestdeering) June 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/6bvqKbKd2f — Paint the Flavortown Red (@prevnarthewise) June 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/lLgQZGSk3g

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/protester-abducted-columbus-paramilitary

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version