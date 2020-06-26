Protester Abducted By Columbus ‘Paramilitary’ Police With Assault Weapons, Driven Off In Van

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 11:52 Hits: 4

Police in Columbus, Ohio were caught on video throwing a protester into an unmarked van and driving away. Multiple videos posted to social media on Wednesday show unmarked vans stopping near a group of protesters. Men in jeans and SWAT vests jump out of the vans holding assault-style rifles. “Stay back!” one officer orders protesters as they search for an apparent suspect. Another officer can be seem holding a can of pepper spray. Moments later, a presumed protester is forced into one of the vans before the vehicles drive away. Watch the videos below. Who the fuck are these people carting off protesters in unmarked vans? pic.twitter.com/E7HFT7cOdS — *~Daydream Believer and an Antifa Queen~* (@dearestdeering) June 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/6bvqKbKd2f — Paint the Flavortown Red (@prevnarthewise) June 25, 2020 pic.twitter.com/lLgQZGSk3g

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/protester-abducted-columbus-paramilitary