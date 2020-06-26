Articles

Strangely Blogged: Devin Nunes is on Parler? Fetchez la vache! Angry Bear: The new Coronavirus horror story could be called “South by Southwest.” Fast Company: Studies suggest right-wing disinformation is tied to higher COVID-19 infections and deaths. Blue NC: If the hood fits... Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "The only thing we have in common is we're both wizards under the sheets." (Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, on his gubernatorial opponent David Duke, 1991.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

