Freepers Explain The Coronavirus For You

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 11:54 Hits: 3

Here's a Dallas Morning News story about the rising number of coronavirus infections in Texas and the governor's response. Gov. Greg Abbott sternly warned Texans of “rampant” spread of coronavirus that took the state to a new high Tuesday of more than 5,000 new cases in a single day. Saying Texans should stay home unless they have a good reason to venture out, Abbott late Tuesday afternoon gave local officials more powers to limit public gatherings during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. He expanded the ability of mayors and county judges to restrict outdoor gatherings of over 100 people -- down from the previous limit of more than 500 people in outdoor gatherings. Previously, this applied only to outdoor gatherings over 500 people. Abbott also told the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to enact emergency rules that provide strict health and safety standards and procedures related to COVID-19 for child care centers in Texas. The decrees were based on data showing an increase in COVID-19 transmission stemming from large gatherings and child care centers, the governor’s office said.... Over at Free Republic, they're having none of this.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/freepers-explain-coronavirus-you