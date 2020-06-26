The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

At The Height Of Pandemic, Trump Asks SCOTUS To Wipe Out Obamacare

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Joe Biden yesterday attacked Trump's cruelty for trying to prevent Americans from having reliable health care. Late last night, proving him right, the Trump administration joined a serious challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Via the New York Times: WASHINGTON — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court late Thursday to overturn the Affordable Care Act — a move that, if successful, would bring a permanent end to the health insurance program popularly known as Obamacare and wipe out coverage for as many as 23 million Americans. In an 82-page brief submitted an hour before a midnight deadline, the administration joined Republican officials in Texas and 17 other states in arguing that in 2017, Congress, then controlled by Republicans, had rendered the law unconstitutional when it zeroed out the tax penalty for not buying insurance — the so-called individual mandate. The administration’s argument, coming in the thick of an election season — as well as a pandemic that has devastated the economy and left millions of unemployed Americans without health coverage — is sure to reignite Washington’s bitter political debate over health care.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/midst-pandemic-trump-asks-scotus-wipe-out

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version