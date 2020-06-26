James Carville: 'Deal With It, Democrats, You're Going To Win'

Articles

James Carville made it very clear last night that there is "no way" Donald Trump is going to be reelected. Brian Williams asked the consultant, "Do you believe a single poll out there?" "Yes," Carville said. "I think there is a better chance that Donald Trump does not run for re-election than he's re-elected. There's no chance he's going to be re-elected. And if you just take the events of the last ten days, all right, obviously he has no control over the virus. He has no control over the tensions in the streets. He doesn't even have control over a North Carolina Republican congressional district. It's just nothing. "He's lost control over everything, and of course I see people calling me with 15 different private polls a day, statewide polls, congressional polls, you name it. It all confirms everything that we're seeing now. And you can see the fear in the voice of these Republican politicians. I mean it's -- there's zero chance he's going to be re-elected." He said someone -- "Jared or somebody" -- has to sit down and tell him. Williams tried to make an issue of Biden's gaffes, and Carville rightly brushed it off. "Democrats by nature are nervous," he said. "They are so traumatized by 2016. They have to get over it, all right? And I get this all the time. 'Please don't say that because if people think we're going to win, they're not going to come out and vote. That's idiotic. We're going to win. What do you want me to do, come on television, talk to Brian Williams, and lie to people?" Carville said.

