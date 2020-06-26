Friday News Dump: Philly Officials Apologize For Tear Gas Attack, And Other News

Articles

I don't get to say this often enough, but the New York Times did an absolutely stellar job digging into how Philadelphia police trapped and teargassed protesters during June 1 protests. Even better, they got results. Mayor Jim Kenney has since apologized, and the city has declared a moratorium on the use of gas. Those of us who pay attention to such things knew something really sketchy had happened. I drive past the place where it happened dozens of times a year, I was very familiar with it and knew there was no way out -- the cops had to be lying. Mayor Kenney backed them up, too -- people felt helpless. So kudos to the Times team that got this out there and held the city accountable. While covering the various protests against police brutality nationwide, one incident in particular stood out to us. On June 1 in Philadelphia, a protest that began peacefully ended with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowd. https://t.co/HJCPEBaO9P pic.twitter.com/7jTmXGqx8o — Nilo Tabrizy (@ntabrizy) June 25, 2020

