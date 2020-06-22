Trump’s cash advantage over Biden is shrinking

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 17:57 Hits: 0

(JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump still has a cash advantage over Democratic challenger Joe Biden , but his lead is far smaller than it was just a few months ago.

Biden raised $36 million in May compared to Trump’s $25 million. That’s the first time Biden outraised Trump in a single month this year. And Biden’s low-key, mostly virtual campaign spent just over $11 million while Trump blew through almost all of his monthly fundraising haul.

Including political parties and joint fundraising committees affiliated with the presidential candidates, Biden’s camp said it raised nearly $81 million in May to Trump’s $74 million.

Trump’s once dominant fundraising advantage shrank last month even before protests erupted around the country over policing practices. The president’s unpopular response to those protests, and his handling of the COVID-19 epidemic, further boosted Biden’s bottom line . And Biden leaped ahead of Trump in swing states where Trump ran multi-million dollar ad campaigns.

Unlike during the heated primary earlier this year, Democrats are now uniting behind Biden in an all-out effort to deny Trump a second term. Even progressives who strongly opposed Biden’s primary bid, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), are helping him raise big money.

That’s benefitted the party infrastructure. As of the end of January, the Democratic National Committee had less than $10 million in its bank account. The party added $30 million to its total reserves through May, while the Republican National Committee only increased its cash on hand by $7 million.

Trump is still pulling in big money from small donors — they account for an estimated 57 percent of his fundraising when factoring in joint fundraising committees — but he hasn’t raised as much bite-sized cash in recent months. He’s also hurting because the coronavirus pandemic cancelled in-person fundraisers , which Trump resumed this month along with rallies.

Biden has relied on virtual fundraisers amid the pandemic, bringing in large checks from wealthy donors. He’s also improving his standing with small donors. Donors giving $200 or less made up 48 percent of Biden’s haul in May. They’ve accounted for just 40 percent of Biden’s total fundraising haul this election cycle.

As the presumptive Democratic nominee, Biden’s fundraising has become a strong suit, even though he struggled to raise serious money for his previous White House bids and during the primary earlier this year. Biden’s reelection committees and the DNC raised $20 million more in May than former President Barack Obama did during the same time in 2012.

Biden is riding Democratic enthusiasm to defeat Trump and his allies in Congress. Democratic fundraising platform ActBlue said that May was the fifth-largest month by total dollars raised for Democratic candidates and groups, despite the pandemic that has left millions unemployed. Democratic candidates for House and Senate are also outraising their Republican counterparts from individual donors by tens of millions.

Biden is leading Trump by 9.5 points nationally, according to RealClearPolitics’ June polling average , and he’s edging out Trump in each of the key swing states. The former vice president recently launched a $15 million ad campaign in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin and Arizona after mostly staying off the airwaves.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]

Support Accountability Journalism At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you. Support OpenSecrets ➜