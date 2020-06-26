The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Police Reform Stalls on Capitol Hill

U.S. lawmakers tackled ambitious police reform legislation with mixed results this week. A measure passed in the Democratic-majority U.S. House has no chance of getting through the Republican-majority U.S. Senate, where lawmakers failed to reach a compromise on their proposal. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what happens next in lawmakers' efforts to address a controversial topic in an election year.
