Police Reform Stalls on Capitol Hill

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 02:40 Hits: 10

U.S. lawmakers tackled ambitious police reform legislation with mixed results this week. A measure passed in the Democratic-majority U.S. House has no chance of getting through the Republican-majority U.S. Senate, where lawmakers failed to reach a compromise on their proposal. VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on what happens next in lawmakers' efforts to address a controversial topic in an election year.

Produced by: Katherine Gypson

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/police-reform-stalls-capitol-hill-4335686