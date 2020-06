Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 16:11 Hits: 1

The 7-2 decision could have major consequences for thousands of people seeking protection from violence and persecution in other countries.

(Image credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/25/883312496/supreme-court-sides-with-trump-administration-in-deportation-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics