Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 20:07 Hits: 2

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 7-2 decision, ruled Thursday that immigrants whose asylum claims were rejected in an expedited hearing may not contest the denials in federal court.

