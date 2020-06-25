The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Scorches Trump's ACA Cruelty: 'Stop Stealing Americans' Peace Of Mind'

Look, the people who still need convincing that voting for Trump is the worst possible idea are beyond help, in my personal opinion, but that is probably why I am not a politician. God bless Joe Biden for still doing it in the most empathetic and clear way possible. Obama's former vice president spoke on Thursday to a crowd in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, explaining why Trump's criminally inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with his obsession with repealing the Affordable Care Act is putting millions of Americans in a "vise."

