Jon Stewart Joins With Stephen Colbert To Address 'Gaping Racial Wound' Reflected In Protests

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 23:28 Hits: 11

Old friends Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert reunited to talk about some pretty heavy material hanging over their white, middle-aged, male consciences. Normally the two have used satire and comedy to point out the absurdity and hypocrisy of racism and sexism as it operates in modern society, even as white folks were denying we still had work to do. This time, in the wake of international protests against police brutality that have truly taken on a life of their own, Colbert and Stewart talked about the roots of institutional racism, going all the way back to FDR and the New Deal. Stewart attributed the power of this movement in particular to the pandemic. It's given us the opportunity or the mandate to "stare into this sort of abyss of a gaping racial wound that we never seemed to do anything about," but now we have "stopped to smell the racism." What followed was an excellent history lesson many of us never got in school.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/jon-stewart-joins-stephen-colbert-address