As Virus Spikes In Most Populated States, Trump Opens New Front In War To Protect ... Statues!

As our three most heavily populated states enter a virus stage some experts are describing as "apocalyptic," Trump is hard at work on the real crisis: Protecting statues! The Trump administration is preparing to assign US Marshals to protect monuments and statues after several thought to be racist or problematic were torn down https://t.co/jzWgyGNqg0 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 25, 2020 The country is being ravaged by a deadly pandemic and the president is worried about lobsters and statues — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2020 Two sources tell NBC News that Pres. Trump personally called Interior Sec. Bernhardt and asked the Park Service to put back up the statue of Gen. Albert Pike – Washington, D.C.’s only outdoor Confederate statue, which protesters tore down and set on fire the night of Juneteenth.

