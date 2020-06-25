Grand Jury Indicts Three For Murder In Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 12:12 Hits: 4

CNN's New Day with the latest development in the "jogging while black" murder of Ahmaud Arbery in an Atlanta suburb. A grand jury has indicted Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. in Arbery’s death. "A grand jury has indicted three men on murder charges in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. The decision comes after prosecutors took three months to press charges initially. CNN's Martin Savidge, who's been covering the story for months and months, live in Cobb County, Georgia, with the very latest," John Berman said. Savidge said the big surprise was not the indictments, but that they were handed down so quickly during a pandemic. "Those counts include malicious murder, which is implying that you intended to kill someone. Four counts of felon murder. That's, of course, someone dying in the process of you committing a felony, and four felony counts, including false imprisonment. The district attorney, Joyette Holmes, described it as another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmad," he said. "The attorney for one of the men, who took the video, said he was surprised his client was indicted. Said he's only been a witness that provided a key piece of evidence. Meanwhile, Ahmaud Arbery's family had this reaction."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/grand-jury-indicts-three-murder-shooting