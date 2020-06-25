John Yoo Gets Bashed Over Claim Of 'Unfettered Executive Power'

Articles

On Wednesday, recent Trump appointee Judge Neomi Rao gave a ridiculous ruling on the Flynn case. Her decision is not based on any legal precedent, but on strictly partisan politics. It's all about bailing out Trump and his pal Michael Flynn. Fox's Shannon Bream brought on John Yoo, (the infamous lawyer that wrote the Dubya-era opinion that it was perfectly legal to torture detainees) and Bradley Moss, a national security attorney, to discuss Mark Joseph Stern's excellent article on the legal debacle brought about by Neomi Rao’s highly political decision. While gutting a vital check of executive misconduct, Rao whitewashed the Justice Department’s flagrantly political decision to drop charges against Flynn—hours before the House Judiciary Committee heard whistleblowers testify about political interference at the DOJ, including in Flynn’s case. Yoo said, "The Constitution gives only to the executive branch, and ultimately the president, the power to decide who to prosecute and how to carry it out." "Judges have no constitutional means to force the executive branch to keep prosecuting people that the executive branch doesn't want to," he said. During his monologue, Yoo kept saying "when President Biden is in office." "How would liberals feel if Biden wasn't afforded these privileges?" -- which made Shannon Bream quite uncomfortable.

