Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 16:36 Hits: 0

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed President Trump’s 200th judicial nominee.The milestone marks the latest victory for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who views the federal judiciary as a top priority.The Senate voted 52-48 on Cory...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504314-mcconnell-senate-confirm-trumps-200th-judicial-nominee