Angry 'Florida Lady' Loses Her Mind At City Council Meeting Over Masks

So...yesterday we were treated to the spectacle of a few Floridians losing their minds over being forced to wear masks. Or as one woman put it, “they want to throw God’s wonderful breathing system out the door.” Source: BroBible With over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday, Florida has the potential to become the next epicenter of the Coronavirus pandemic which has local leaders moving quickly to try to slow the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, Palm Beach County held a vote on a measure that would require everyone to wear masks in public places. Before the vote, the county commission listened to several citizens argue against the mandate and things got weird when one woman’s rant went off the rails. Watch as this lady blames the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton and the deep state for the new mask law. And this particular lady gained her own hashtags today, #AngryFloridaLady and #Florida Woman. This angry Florida woman argued today against the mask mandate, while bringing up the devil, 5G, Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, "the pedophiles" and the deep state. Enjoy... pic.twitter.com/yqKUZNQYLQ — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) June 24, 2020

