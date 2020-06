Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 19:38 Hits: 2

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said Wednesday that “everyone” should be wearing a mask to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus as states across the country report troubling surges in confirmed cases and hospitalizations."The area where I think we...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504365-rubio-everyone-should-just-wear-a-damn-mask