Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 22:51 Hits: 2

Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced legislation Wednesday to update legal protections for online platforms.The Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act would create a new method for holding...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/504420-bipartisan-senators-introduce-legislation-to-update-tech-liability