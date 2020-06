Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 25 June 2020 09:03 Hits: 6

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore about her book: What You Need to Know about Voting — and Why.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/25/883233469/constitutional-scholars-book-explains-why-exercise-the-right-to-vote?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics