Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 19:23 Hits: 11

President Trump declared that the trade deal with China is still on, despite growing friction between the two countries. China has increased purchases of U.S. goods but is still short of its promises.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/24/883017070/president-trump-declares-the-phase-one-of-trade-deal-with-china-is-fully-intact?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics