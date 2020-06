Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 19:23 Hits: 11

Countries at the United Nations Security Council have condemned Israeli plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, but the Trump administration says it is up to Israel.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/24/883017017/trump-administration-says-its-up-to-israel-to-annex-parts-of-west-bank?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics