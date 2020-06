Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 19:23 Hits: 11

A federal appeals court ordered a lower-court judge to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, raising questions about the Justice Department's independence.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/24/883016933/federal-appeals-court-orders-to-drop-michael-flynns-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics