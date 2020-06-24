Hickenlooper primary struggles the latest hiccup for Democratic establishment

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 18:59 Hits: 9

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is the latest Democratic establishment-backed U.S. Senate hopeful to get a multi-million dollar boost from super PACs amid a heated primary battle.

Reeling from ethics violations for accepting gifts as governor, Hickenlooper appears to be losing ground to former state House Speaker Andrew Romanoff, who is running as a progressive . That prompted Senate Majority PAC to spend nearly $1.5 million on ad buys supporting Hickenlooper over the last two weeks. Let’s Turn Colorado Blue , a recently formed super PAC that will use a loophole to keep its donors secret until after election day on June 30, launched a $1.1 million ad campaign attacking Romanoff over his immigration record. Both Democrats are eager to take on Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) in November.

National Democrats, eyeing a takeover of the Senate come November, successfully recruited nearly all of their preferred candidates. But many of those candidates dealt with strong primary opponents and timely attacks from GOP forces. Groups tied to Senate Democrats have been forced to spend over $23 million to help carry the party’s favorites through primary elections.

Some of the spending comes because national Republicans are also trying to pick their preferred Democrat. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent $1.4 million on ads portraying Hickenlooper as corrupt and Gardner’s campaign ran its own ad mocking the two-term governor just before the primary.

“We could not sit idly by as Andrew Romanoff continued to attack John Hickenlooper and Cory Gardner and national Republican groups jumped into the middle of this primary — running millions of dollars in negative ads aimed at taking down John Hickenlooper and boosting his opponent,” Mannie Rodriguez, the treasurer of Let’s Turn Colorado Blue, told the Colorado Sun .

In North Carolina, Senate Republicans’ top super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund , meddled in the Democratic primary to support progressive state Sen. Erica Smith over Cal Cunningham, the party’s pick to face Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.). In response, Democratic super PAC Carolina Blue shelled out $4.5 million backing Cunningham, who won the primary with 57 percent of the vote. The group didn’t disclose its donors until after election day. It was funded entirely by Senate Majority PAC.

VoteVets , a hybrid PAC that supports Democratic veterans, spent $4.3 million boosting Cunningham, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve. The group also revealed after the primary that it took $8 million from Senate Majority PAC to fund its ad campaign.

VoteVets also spent $3.5 million supporting Air Force veteran MJ Hegar , national Democrats’ preferred Senate candidate in Texas. Hegar advanced to a July 14 runoff in the 12-way primary. It spent another $119,000 supporting fellow Air Force veteran Amy McGrath in her bid to face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

The best funded Senate candidate this cycle, McGrath faces a serious challenge from state Rep. Charles Booker. As of Wednesday morning, McGrath held an 8-point lead over Booker with highly urban counties and absentee ballots yet to be counted. McGrath’s campaign was forced to spend over $3 million on ads leading up to Tuesday’s election.

McGrath and Hickenlooper’s apparent struggles represent a blow to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who arduously recruited them in his quest to retake the upper chamber.

Not every race has been a struggle for national Democrats. In Iowa, Theresa Greenfield won a four-way Democratic primary with 48 percent of the vote after being backed by $7 million in ad buys from Senate Majority PAC. She’ll face off with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) in November.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee endorsed Greenfield early in the election cycle, as it did with Hickenlooper, Cunningham and McGrath. Progressive organizers have complained that the powerful Washington group is putting its finger on the scale and subverting the primary process. The DSCC has said Democrats need the strongest candidates possible in a must-win election cycle and that early spending puts those candidates in a stronger position to be successful in the general election.

These primary battles are costly for Democratic groups, which are raising record sums from wealthy donors eager to unseat President Donald Trump ’s allies in Congress. Senate Majority PAC has raised $118 million this cycle and has $65 million in the bank. Republicans’ Senate Leadership Fund has raised far less — $72 million — but has slightly more cash on hand as it hasn’t needed to influence primary battles.

