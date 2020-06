Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 16:13 Hits: 10

Voters in states including Kentucky and New York went to the polls for primaries Tuesday. Black Democrats appeared to have done well, including one likely upending a 30-year House committee chairman.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/24/882787276/black-progressives-appear-to-surge-in-primaries-while-trump-backed-candidates-lo?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics