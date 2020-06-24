Jamaal Bowman Poised To Knock Out Eliot Engel

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:20 Hits: 8

We won't know officially until absentee ballots are counted next week, but Jamaal Bowman has a commanding lead against the longtime Democratic congressman. Source: Reuters Bowman, 44, was leading Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, by 59.48% to 35.31%, the New York state elections board said, with 627 of 732 election precincts reporting. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination is likely to win the seat in November. “Eliot Engel used to say he was a thorn in the side of (Republican President) Donald Trump,” Bowman told supporters. “But you know what Donald Trump is more afraid of than anything else? A Black man with power. That is what Donald Trump is afraid of,” Bowman said. People were willing to brave long lines to vote. The line to vote right now at Yonkers High School. #NY16 pic.twitter.com/Of0DhiYj0m — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) June 23, 2020

