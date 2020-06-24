'Student For Trump' Says Aunt Jemima Is American Dream

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 15:41 Hits: 9

Someone is grooming Reagan Escude to be the next Tomi Lahren. She went from this in 2019 ...to this in 2020 Totally victimized! via Glenn Beck. And we don't know who "fired" her but who cares she's now got a job with right-wing mailing list Turning Point USA. And now she's Twitter famous for being a casual racist idiot, just like Treadmill Lobotomy! Newsweek: A student at the Trump Rally in Arizona on Tuesday said Aunt Jemima was a "picture of the American Dream." Reagan Escudé said: "Aunt Jemima was canceled. And if you didn't know, Nancy Green, the original, first Aunt Jemima, she was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup that we love and we have in our pantries today." I ... I just don’t know where to begin... ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ https://t.co/HZtDHb2kfe

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/student-trump-says-aunt-jemima-american