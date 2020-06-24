Trump Goes Racist Again In Arizona Rally: Kungflu

Articles

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

During a "Students for Trump" rally in Arizona, Trump went full-on racist again focusing on the "many names" for coronavirus rather than the 120,000 plus deaths it has caused. During Saturday's complete failure of a campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump referred to the virus as "Kungflu', mocked the severity of the pandemic, and let his racist flag fly. In Tuesday's press briefing a reporter pressed Kayleigh McEnany on why Trump continues to use racist and offensive language in discussing the virus . She never claimed he didn't say it, but tried to gaslight the whole idea by blaming the media. Now McEnany has been replaced (after only two months on the job) by Hogan Gidley and he will not be able to dodge this question any longer. Trump doesn't give speeches at his campaign rallies. He just goes off on wild tangents for most of his time making up unhinged and vapid stories like a crazy uncle who comes over to your house, drunk on himself. Trump was describing a town that was infected with "COVID," and then went into his racist dance. "There's never been anything that has so many names," he said. "I could give you 19 or 20 names for that, right. It's got all different names. Wuhan — Wuhan was catching on. Coronavirus, right?" Trump paused and then slowly and clearly said, "Kungflu, yeah?” His followers went wild.

